Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.30.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $72.45. 16,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.
