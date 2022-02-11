Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Hologic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hologic by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hologic by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,695 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

