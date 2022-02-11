Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE HMC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. 37,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,799. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honda Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 902.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

