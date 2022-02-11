Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
NYSE HMC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. 37,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,799. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
