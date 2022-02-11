HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Cap of $331,253.03

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 126.2% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $331,253.03 and $634,466.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00102466 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.