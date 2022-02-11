Hord 24-Hour Volume Reaches $535,847.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. Hord has a market cap of $6.96 million and $535,847.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hord has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.63 or 0.07061737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,576.19 or 1.00052348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052654 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,701,454 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.