Horizon Investments LLC Buys 4,518 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.53. 48,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,163. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.33. The company has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

