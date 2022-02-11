Horizon Investments LLC Buys 5,616 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 564,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $168.98. The stock had a trading volume of 116,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.