Horizon Investments LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,759 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.76% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $40,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,283,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 784,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. 10,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.