Horizon Investments LLC Has $180.31 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,625 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $180,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after buying an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 155,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 86,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $158.28. The company had a trading volume of 115,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,616. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average is $156.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

