Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.16. 7,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,087. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81.

