Horizon Investments LLC Sells 55,939 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,939 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,451,000 after acquiring an additional 308,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,336,000 after acquiring an additional 347,467 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,873 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

