Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,065 ($14.40) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HWDN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.81) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 1,050 ($14.20) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.60) to GBX 940 ($12.71) in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 951.50 ($12.87).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 769.80 ($10.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 858.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 900.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 687 ($9.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.33).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

