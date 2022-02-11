Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 18,558 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 465.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,971,000 after acquiring an additional 829,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.