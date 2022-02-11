Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 294,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. SLM Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

