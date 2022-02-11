Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $815,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Jabil by 14.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

JBL opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,407 shares of company stock worth $8,188,200. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

