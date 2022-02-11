Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.18 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 743,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after purchasing an additional 136,258 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,318,000 after purchasing an additional 147,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

AerCap stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

