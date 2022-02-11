Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $235.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.44. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $248.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.