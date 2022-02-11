Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 7,024 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Otter Tail stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

