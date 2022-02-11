HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.
NYSE:HUBS opened at $534.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $573.36 and a 200 day moving average of $670.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.96 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
