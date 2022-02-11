Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 360,000 Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFOU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFOU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,030,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,256,000.
Shares of NASDAQ PAFOU opened at $10.88 on Friday. Pacifico Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41.
