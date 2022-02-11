Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

AGIO opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

