Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $169.33 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $137.13 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -143.50 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.