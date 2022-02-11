Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 428.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

TRP stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

