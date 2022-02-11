Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HII stock opened at $179.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $169.53 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.