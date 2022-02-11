Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

HUN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 217,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,150,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 431,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after buying an additional 403,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

