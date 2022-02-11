Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $43,888.94 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $43,888.94 or 1.00324285 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $3.15 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.45 or 0.07084939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,675.18 or 0.99835658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

