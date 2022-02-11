Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 718.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 300,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,769. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

