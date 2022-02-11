i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.42 EPS.

IIIV stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $868.01 million, a P/E ratio of -81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

