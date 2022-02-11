i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.39, but opened at $25.49. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 116 shares.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIIV. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $868.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.