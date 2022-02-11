Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the January 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Ilika has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

