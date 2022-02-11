Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the January 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Ilika has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.95.
About Ilika
