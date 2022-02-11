Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,941.50 ($26.25).
LON IMB opened at GBX 1,797 ($24.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,664.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,593.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,330 ($17.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,799.14 ($24.33).
In other Imperial Brands news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 47 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($22.16) per share, with a total value of £770.33 ($1,041.69).
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.
