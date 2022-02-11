Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.07, but opened at $67.98. Incyte shares last traded at $68.46, with a volume of 11,721 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 3,061.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after buying an additional 770,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Incyte by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 551,469 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

