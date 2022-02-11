Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Purchases $93,000.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, William Monroe acquired 70,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, William Monroe acquired 180,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, William Monroe acquired 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Monroe purchased 60,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, William Monroe purchased 10,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Monroe purchased 130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $33.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 6.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

