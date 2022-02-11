Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.23. 3,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 106,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $515.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 73.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 94.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $313,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Independent Bank by 24.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

