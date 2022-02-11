InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $10.50 on Friday. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $216.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InfuSystem will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $516,527.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,239,663. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in InfuSystem by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 422.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

