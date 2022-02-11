ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.74) to €17.00 ($19.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.30) to €10.90 ($12.53) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.40 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.96.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,347,000 after buying an additional 2,066,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,134,000 after buying an additional 75,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

