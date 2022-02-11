Ink Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $443,646.24 and $49,229.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00046635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.96 or 0.07065403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.65 or 1.00188612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006276 BTC.

About Ink

Ink's genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

