InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,683. InnovAge has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,042.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 328,054 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 87.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 317,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 148,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 42.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 108.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
