InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,683. InnovAge has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,042.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 328,054 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 87.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 317,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 148,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 42.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 108.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

INNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.