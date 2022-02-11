Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,517 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

