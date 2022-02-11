Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Buys $18,073,960.00 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:INVA traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $19.25. 2,953,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
