Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires 20,800 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $271,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $225,235.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $173,141.01.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

