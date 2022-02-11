Insider Selling: Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ALIM opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
