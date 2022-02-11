Insider Selling: Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALIM opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 51.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

