Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells 2,496 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $62,573.60.

Shares of ATRA opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.83. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 124,693 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

