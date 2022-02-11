Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 571 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92.

NYSE AVLR opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.33. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after buying an additional 127,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,853,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Avalara by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

