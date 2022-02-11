Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells 5,459 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 863,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,359. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

