Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Sells 626 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $21,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 109,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

