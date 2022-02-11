Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Sells 626 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $21,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CARG stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
About CarGurus
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
