Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DCT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
