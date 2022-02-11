Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

