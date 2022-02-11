Insider Selling: Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Insider Sells 28,753 Shares of Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $402,829.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 70,590 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $988,260.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00.

NYSE:ECC opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $447.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

