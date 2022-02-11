Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $20,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.78. 312,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Funko alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.