Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $20,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.78. 312,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.
About Funko
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
