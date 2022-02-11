Insider Selling: HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) insider Raymond Hazouri sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49), for a total transaction of A$4,200,000.00 ($2,978,723.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

HiTech Group Australia Company Profile

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its permanent recruitment services comprise the search and selection of candidates for full time employment; and ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects in digital transformation, system development, infrastructure architecture and cloud integration, operation, and supports and project management.

Featured Stories

